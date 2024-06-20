Vietnam supports creating WTO-based trading system — president

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnam supports an inclusive and open trading system based on the World Trade Organization (WTO), Vietnamese President To Lam said after negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In November 2023, at a summit in San Francisco, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries, including Vietnam and Russia, endorsed reform of the WTO to improve its performance. They also reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive, and predictable trade and investment environment.