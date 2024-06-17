BRICS countries indispensable pillar of global stability — Chinese diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, June 17. /TASS/. BRICS nations serve as a stabilizing force in today's world, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party, said at the plenary session of the "World Majority for a Multipolar World" international inter-party forum in the BRICS and partner countries format.

"Building a multipolar world order requires a solid foundation and support. Over almost 20 years of development, BRICS has grown in quality, size and attractiveness. The BRICS member countries have become a key force in shaping the world order and ensuring global stability. If we compare the world to a huge ship, the BRICS countries are an irreplaceable anchor of stability on board," he noted.

"The BRICS economies account for 28% of global GDP. Our contribution to the growth of the global economy is more than 50%," Liu Jianchao added.

In addition, the politician emphasized that the countries of the association were making great efforts to achieve a ceasefire and a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The United Russia party is holding the "World Majority for a Multipolar World" international inter-party with BRICS and partner countries in Vladivostok on June 17-18. The event brings together more than 150 representatives of leading political forces from 32 countries.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Laos, Tajikistan, Thailand, Venezuela and other countries take part in the forum. They will discuss, in particular, the issues of building a just world order, consolidating the principle of indivisible and equal security as a key principle in international relations, trade, economic, monetary and financial cooperation among the majority countries of the world, and world security issues. A meeting of the Standing Committee of the For the Freedom of Nations movement and a round table with the participation of member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are also scheduled to be held during the forum.