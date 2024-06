MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia geared down from 0.17% a week earlier to 0.12% from June 4 to 10, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 0.19% from early June and by 3.42% year to date.

Inflation stood at 8.38% in annual terms as at June 10, 2024.