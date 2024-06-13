Certain banks in Kyrgyzstan suspend work with money transfer systems

BISHKEK, June 13. /TASS/. Several Kyrgyzstan’s banks halted work with money transfer systems enabling cash sending to Russia and back, according to official websites of banks.

"In view of technical work the following transfer systems (sending and receiving) are not functioning at the moment - Astrasend, Unistream, Contact, Koronapay, and Sberbank Online," RSK Bank said.

Kompanion Bank also halted operations with these systems. MBank introduced temporary restrictions "in view of the rate volatility and possible dramatic fluctuations of the currency market," it said.