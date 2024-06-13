Bank of Russia to fix dollar, euro rates since June 13 on OTC market data basis

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Central Bank of Russia will fix the dollar and the euro rates against the ruble since June 13 on the basis of reporting statements of banks on transactions in the OTC market, the regulator said/

"The Bank of Russia since June 13, 2024 will fix official rates of the US dollar and the euro against the Russian ruble on the basis of data in reporting statements of credit institutions according to results of concluded interbank conversion transactions in the over-the-counter currency market as at 03:30 p.m. Moscow time (12:30 p.m. GMT) on the current business day," the Central Bank informed.

Backup approaches to computation of official currency rate in case of absence of currency trading were provided for in the relevant guidance of the Central Bank, the regulator added.