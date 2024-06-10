Eurochem’s subsidiary in Lithuania resumes operations after year of downtime

VILNIUS, June 10. /TASS/. Lifosa phosphate fertilizer plant, which is a subsidiary of the Russian fertilizer producer Eurochem in Kedainiai, Lithuania, has resumed operations after the shutdown lasting a year, chairman of the plant’s trade union Vitalijus Varnas told reporters.

"The work has started. Shifts were distributed. We are slowly moving to the production yield," Varnas said. First products are expected to be shipped from the plant on June 17.

Lifosa was stopped for the scheduled annual turnaround in May 2023 and was in downtime since then. The plant was hit by sanctions introduced against Andrey Melnichenko, ex-member of Eurochem Board of Directors.