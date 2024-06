MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The euro dropped below 95 rubles for the first time since January 16.

As of 07:00 Moscow time, the euro fell by 2.04% to 94.06 rubles.

Later, the euro reached 96.21 rubles (-0.37%), the dollar grew by 0.09% to 89.43 rubles, and the yuan reached 12.279 rubles (+0.19%).