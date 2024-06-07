Kremlin spokesman highlights great interest in BRICS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7./TASS/. So many countries are showing interest in BRICS that the group cannot even take them in now, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"A huge interest in integration processes is seen. Although BRICS is probably a special kind of integration process, but look at the interest it generates. The number of states that are interested in BRICS is much bigger than this entity can absorb now. Not that to absorb, but to let these countries join directly," he pointed out.

Therefore, a "BRICS partner state" format is now being created, which will be tested with interested countries during the Russian presidency in the association. "So, we welcome them all, but the number of those wishing to join is more than it is possible, let us say, bring aboard at the current stage. Therefore, a new cooperation regime is the only alternative," the Kremlin spokesman explained.