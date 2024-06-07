Sibur expects 10-20% demand growth for polymers in Russian automotive sector

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Sibur forecasts an increase in the demand for polymers in the domestic automotive industry by 10-20% in 2024, Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical major Pavel Lyakhovich told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Judging from the start of the year, the rise in cars production may be even higher than 10%, somewhat between 10% and 20%. And we expect the increase in the demand for polymers at the approximately the same level - 10-20%," Lyakhovich said.

Sibur sales in this segment surged by about 30% year on year in January - May 2024 but the situation will depend further on the process of auto parts localization, the senior executive noted.