Russia can supply 100,000 tons of pork to China in 2024 — agricultural watchdog

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Exports of Russian pork products to China can reach 100,000 tons by the end of 2024, head of the Russian agriculture watchdog, Sergey Dankvert told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"An increase in supplies is possible. 15,000 tons is the minimum forecast that we have. Then it depends on how active our exporters will be and what prices will be in China. That means that, 30,000 tons is realistic, 50,000 tons is realistic and 100,000 tons is realistic. It depends on what the demand will be, because our capabilities allow it today," Dankvert said.

According to the watchdog, supplies of Russian pork to China as of June 2, 2024 amounted to 4,260 tons. As the head of the regulator said, exporters insist on accelerating deliveries.

According to Dankvert, currently the range of Russian pork products supplied to the Chinese market is being expanded.

About pork supplies

In September 2023, the Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China lifted African swine fever related restrictions on pork supplies from Russia. The decision was made based on the results of a risk assessment and analysis of the state control system for African swine fever in Russia.

In December 2023, representatives of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China came to Russia to get familiar with the veterinary supervision system and the activities of the agricultural watchdog’s research institutes. They visited pig farms and inspected Russian pork producers.

The Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China signed a protocol on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for pork exported from Russia to China, and a corresponding veterinary certificate was also approved.

In late February 2024, the Chinese competent authority certified three Russian companies to ship pork from Russia to China. On March 7, the Miratorg agro-industrial holding announced the shipment of the first batch of pork in the amount of 27 tons from the Belgorod region to China. On April 2, another Russian enterprise sent three shipments of pork by-products totaling 167.99 tons to China.

On April 13, the Russian agricultural watchdog told TASS that the first batch of Russian pork arrived at the Chinese port.

About forum

