ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is a reliable oil and gas supplier for Hungary, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As it comes to gas and oil, Russia has been a reliable partner for us in these deliveries," the minister said.

The goal is "to improve economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary in the fields which are not affected by sanctions," Szijjarto added.