Hungary not to do without Russian energy supplies in current environment — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Hungary’s energy security depends on Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that Budapest will hardly do without Russian resources due to objective factors and infrastructure peculiarities.

Given the physical reality and infrastructure that has been created and constructed for decades, it is simply impossible to ensure Hungary’s energy security without Russian energy resources as the country would not have the possibility of importing enough oil and gas to ensure its efficient functioning, he said.

Budapest will continue cooperation with Moscow in the energy sector as there are no reasons to suspend it, Szijjarto said. Without Russian energy resources Hungary will not be able to ensure safe energy supplies, he said, adding that cooperation with Russia in the energy sector should continue, and that he sees no reasons to suspend it.

