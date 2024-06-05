Congolese minister to take part in SPIEF

NAIROBI, June 5. /TASS/. Planning, Statistics and Regional Integration Minister Ingrid Olga Ghislaine Ebouka-Babackas will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Jocelin Patrick Mandzela, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of the Congo to Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, said.

"The Congolese delegation has arrived in St. Petersburg to attend SPIEF-24. Planning, Statistics and Regional Integration Minister Ingrid Olga Ghislaine Ebouka-Babackas will take part in the Russia-Africa panel session," he said, adding that the minister will also meet with representatives of financial institutions, Russian business, visit enterprises and get acquainted with the city and its culture.

"Both sides are working intensively to achieve a result," the consul emphasized.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.