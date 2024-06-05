Russia’s additional oil and gas revenues may reach $1.57 bln in June — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance expects additional oil and gas revenues to reach 140.7 bln rubles ($1.57 bln) in June, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget is estimated to reach 140.7 bln rubles in June 2024," the ministry said.

The volume of payments from the budget to oil companies for fuel damper in May 2024 amounted to 201.7 bln rubles ($2.25 bln), in April - 187.2 bln rubles ($2.09 bln), in March - 164.4 bln rubles ($1.84 bln), in February - 127.9 bln rubles ($1.43 bln), and in January - 146.6 bln rubles ($1.64 bln).