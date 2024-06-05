Foreign business warns about Russia’s tit-for-tat response to asset seizure

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The foreign business warns Western authorities that Russia may respond tit-for-tat to confiscation of its assets, President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia Robert Agee said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Naturally, any laws adopted overseas will [have] the tit-for-tat response here, in Russia," Agee said.

In case Russian assets are confiscated in the West, Russia may pass "a law authorizing the government to compensate these seizures here in Russia," the AmCham President said. "Therefore, Western companies are concerned of this, certainly. We endeavor to raise such concern, so that authorities understand such risks are present," he noted.