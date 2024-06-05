Settlement of payment problems with UAE in progress — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Problems of payments of the Russian business with the UAE are being solved, chairman of the Russia-UAE business council Sergey Gorkov told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Payments are mainly made in national currencies, Gorkov said.

The problem of payments for Russian companies is present in different areas, "it arises and settles; other variants are being found," the expert said. "I cannot say it is not present but one should not say that it is fundamentally serious also," Gorkov noted.

Russia and the UAE are scaling up the trade turnover and it will approach $10 bln as of the end of this year, he added.