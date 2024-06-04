Rostelecom reports attacks against 300 Russian organizations in two days

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The last two days were noted by a strong rise in the number and complexity of DDoS attacks against Russian IT resources, Rostelecom Vice President Igor Lyapunov told reporters.

Criminals are building up their capabilities on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the senior executive test. The SPIEF infrastructure has already been "tested" by attacks and all of them were thwarted, Lyapunov noted. In 2023, the capacity utilization of the SPIEF infrastructure was 99.6%, he said a year earlier.

"Over the last two days, we register a notable rise and complexity of DDoS attacks launched against Russian IT resources. Over 300 companies and organizations under our protection and Rostelecom resources were subjected to mass attempts of DDoS attacks," he said.