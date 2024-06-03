Russian Finance Ministry revises budget deficit estimate to 1.1% of GDP

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry increased the estimate of the federal budget deficit this year to 1.1% of GDP, according to the published draft law.

"The federal budget deficit will amount to 2,120.1 bln rubles ($23.76 bln) (1.1% of GDP), which is 524.7 bln rubles ($5.9 bln) higher than the level set by Law No. 540-FZ," the document reads.

The draft law also suggests approving total federal budget revenues in 2024 in the amount of 35.062 trillion rubles ($389.6 bln). Total expenses proposed for approval in 2024 stand at 37.182 trillion rubles ($413.5 bln).