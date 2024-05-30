US bankers fear isolation of Russian economy — RIAC

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Representatives from American economic circles are concerned about the West's attempts to isolate the Russian economy, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Timofeev said in an interview with TASS.

"American bankers are aware of the risks of politicizing finance because Russia is a large economy. Attempts to isolate the Russian economy raises concerns among representatives of other major economies. They are beginning to look for simple and quiet hedging strategies," he said, responding to a question about whether the potential economic costs of anti-Russian measures could serve as a deterrent for Western countries.

According to him, not only the International Monetary Fund is concerned that the transfer of Russian frozen assets to Ukraine will shock the global economy. He emphasized that the dollar's position of the global financial system is gradually declining, although it "remains the most important currency for international transactions" for the time being. However, attempts to seize the Russian frozen assets will prompt the world to accelerate its rejection of the dollar.