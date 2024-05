SOCHI, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s gross grain harvest in 2024 is projected at 130.9 mln tons, including wheat harvest of 84.2 mln tons, according to Head of the agricultural markets analysis department at Rusagrotrans Igor Pavensky.

At the same time, the barley harvest is expected to reach 18.7 mln tons, corn - 14.6 mln tons.

Pavensky’s presentation also stated that grain exports from the beginning of the current agricultural season (July-May 2023-2024) will amount to around 66.3 mln tons.