Russian stock indices in the green on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with recovering growth, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.11% to 3,302.91 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.07% to 1,174.75 points.

The yuan ticked up by 0.09% to 12.189 rubles. The dollar lost 0.05% to 88.58 rubles. The euro surged by 0.17% to 96.44 rubles.

"The Russian stock market ended the trade with the upside amid the optimistic geopolitical and corporate news background, Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global commented.