Russian GDP growth in Q1 above expectations — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The annual growth rate of the Russian GDP turned out to be higher than predicted in the first quarter of 2024 and stood at 5.4%, Central Bank analysts said in the trends bulletin.

"The GDP annual growth was 5.4% in the first quarter; turning out to be 4.5-4.8% with the adjustment by an extra day in the leap year of 2024. Quarterly growth of GDP evolved higher than in the fourth quarter of 2023," analysts said.

"Flash data of April are somewhat less positive but nevertheless point to continuing growth of the Russian economy as regards consumption of households and in terms of the investment activity," they added.