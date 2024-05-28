Libya to start talks with Russia on Aurus cars supplies — Ambassador

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Libya will start talks with a relevant Russian agency on deliveries of Aurus luxury brand cars, Ambassador of Libya to Russia Mohammed Maghrawi told TASS.

"We will consider the opportunity of Aurus supplies to Libya," the Ambassador said. "We plan to start talks with the relevant Russian ministry on this matter. I am confident the Russian Aurus will be duly appreciated in Libya," the diplomat said.

"I would like to congratulate Russia with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the NAMI Institute achieving such tremendous results within the shortest time period," he added.