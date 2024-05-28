Organizing Russia’s presidential elections cost budget $336.76 mln

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Federal budget expenditures on the preparation and conduct of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation in March of 2024 amounted to 29.78 bln rubles ($336.76 mln), Deputy Chairman of the Commission Nikolay Bulaev said.

"The expenditures of the Russian Central Election Commission, election commissions of the Russian regions, federal executive authorities by type of expense amounted to 29 bln 784.7 mln rubles," Bulaev said at the meeting of the Central Election Commission.

Earlier it was reported that 33.23 bln rubles ($374.93 mln) were allocated from the federal budget for the preparation and conduct of the presidential elections.

The Russian presidential election was held from March 15 to 17. According to the results, Vladimir Putin was re-elected as President with a record turnout of 77.44% and 87.28% of the votes.