Russia to supply railroad machinery to Uzbekistan — Putin

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia will supply railroad machinery to Uzbekistan and its production is planned to be localized there, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Uzbekistan’s counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The comprehensive program of cooperation in developing railroad transport and infrastructure in Uzbekistan is at the development stage, implying in particular supplies of Russian railroad machinery and localization of its production," the Russian leader said.

"The interaction on the large-scale project of creating the North - South international corridor from Russia and Belarus to the coast of the Indian Ocean, with one of its routes to pass near Uzbekistan or via the territory of Uzbekistan, appears promising," Putin noted.

"A joint project is being considered to build a copper concentration plant, launch an integrated metals cluster of the full cycle based on an iron ore deposit," the Russian president said. "Systemic efforts are being taken to increase volumes and expand the range of mutual supplies of agricultural products and foods," he added.