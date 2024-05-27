Russian Institute for Internet Development to invest big in TV content

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Institute for Internet Development has budgeted 18.3 bln rubles ($202 bln) to create content in 2024, with about about half of these funds being earmarked to produce Russian TV series, General Director of the Institute Alexey Goreslavsky said at the Russian Internet Forum (RIF 2024).

"The budget of the Institute for Internet Development stands at 18.3 bln [rubles] in 2024. About half of this amount will be invested in TV series and the rest into the content for blogs and gaming projects," he said.

The Institute provided 20.7 bln rubles ($231.5 mln) to help create content in 2023.

