Putin impressed by growth rate of cooperation with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan will be growing, with prospects in industrial cooperation and high technologies being particularly promising.

During the talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Putin noted that he was paying one of his first visits after he assumed the office of the Russian president for a new term of office and the government was formed to Tashkent, accompanied by a representative delegation. "This emphasized our particular nature both of strategic partnership and relations of allies," the Russian president said.

"The growth rates of economic ties are very impressive," he noted, adding that according to figures provided by the Uzbek side, trade turnover grew by around 30% last year. "According to our statistics, [growth] was slightly lower, but overall our share in your trade turnover totals 15.5%, which is not bad, and I am confident that it will be higher considering the rate, which exceeded 20% in the first quarter of this year even according to our statistics," the president said.