Portfolio of joint Russian-Uzbek projects totals $45 bln — Mirziyoyev’s press service

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. The volumes of trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan, as well as of Russian investment in the republic are growing, with the portfolio of joint projects having reached $45 bln, the press service of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reported following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin with a small number of participants.

"The growing dynamics of trade and economic cooperation was noted with satisfaction. The volumes of trade turnover and Russian investment in Uzbekistan are on the rise, industrial cooperation is developing. The portfolio of joint projects has reached $45 bln," according to the report published on the president’s website.

Moscow and Tashkent have reached an agreement on the creation of a joint investment platform aimed at supporting projects implemented by the two countries’ leading enterprises, the press service added. "The leaders also focused on issues of developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of energy, including nuclear, agriculture, innovations, migration, security and more, in detail," the report said.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry said earlier that more than 3,000 enterprises with Russian participation are presented in Uzbekistan, which accounts for around 22% of the total number of companies with foreign capital operating in the republic. Speaking at a plenary session of the 3rd international investment forum in Tashkent on May 2, Mirziyoyev said that foreign investments worth over $60 bln were raised for Uzbekistan over the past several years.