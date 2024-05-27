Teriberka annual Arctic festival in Murmansk Region due in August

MURMANSK, May 27. /TASS/. The village of Teriberka in the Murmansk Region, a popular tourist attraction, will host an annual Arctic festival in late August this year, the region's Governor Andrey Chibis told the regional government's meeting.

"This year's Teriberka Arctic Festival will take place on August 24-25, on the last but one summer weekend," he said. "I hope everyone, who regularly attends this event, will mark the dates in their calendars."

As many as 15,000 people attended the festival in 2023, which was a new record, he continued. "I am sure this year the number of attending people will be similarly big. The program will be interesting, and we invite everyone to the Teriberka Festival," he said in conclusion.

The festival presents tourism potentials of small territories in the Arctic and promotes local products and cuisine. The Teriberka Festival is a leading event in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone. It is a winner of the national Russian Event Awards, and in 2023 it was ranked among top 50 events on the National Calendar for the second time in a row. From 2021 to 2023, the Teriberka Festival was held as part of the plan for Russia's chairing role at the Arctic Council.

The village of Teriberka, where about 1,000 people live, is among top 20 best travel destinations, according to the National Geographic magazine. It became popular after the Leviathan movie had been produced there. Teriberka is located in the Kola District, 120 km from Murmansk. Up to 40,000 tourists visited the village every year before the pandemic.