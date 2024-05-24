Russia and Belarus agree on parameters of gas supplies for coming years — Putin

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have resolved all issues in the oil and gas sector, and the parameters for gas supplies to Minsk have been agreed upon for the coming years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko following the results of their negotiations.

"As for oil and gas, there are current issues that we discussed in some detail today. There are no unresolved issues," Putin said.

"As for gas, we have agreed on all the parameters for the coming years. Beyond this horizon, we will need to come to decisions that would meet the interests of both our Belarusian friends and the Russian economy," Putin added.

He also noted that energy is one of the priority areas of interaction between Russia and Belarus.

"The priority sector of bilateral cooperation [of the Russian Federation and Belarus] is energy," he said, noting that Russia traditionally supplies oil and gas to Belarus on favorable preferential terms.

Putin also recalled that in November last year, a joint project between Moscow and Minsk was completed - the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant.

"We are determined to continue helping our Belarusian friends develop their own nuclear industry, as well as strengthen cooperation in related high-tech sectors: digitalization, nuclear medicine, and the creation of energy storage systems," the Russian President said.