Kremlin says it 'will not suffer' from VK’s decision to close ICQ messenger

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Kremlin administration officials used the ICQ messenger in the past but then it became uncompetitive, and they abandoned it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"There were times when they used it. But then the service lagged behind its competitors in terms of development," he said, answering the question whether the Kremlin would suffer from VK’s decision to close ICQ.

Earlier it became known that the ICQ service will stop working from June 26. The press service of the VK holding, which owns the messenger, told TASS that the holding will focus on the development of VK Messenger, as well as on solutions for corporate users based on VK WorkSpace.