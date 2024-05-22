Passenger flow of Russian airports up 7% in January-April to over 60 mln people

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Passenger flow of Russian airports increased by 7% in January-April 2024 year-on-year to 60.8 mln people, the Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement.

"Passenger flow of Russian airports rose by 7% in January-April year-on-year to 60.8 mln people, with 47.6 mln people serviced domestically (+3.6%) and 13.2 mln people serviced internationally (+21.6%)," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Moscow airports serviced 21.4 mln passengers in the reporting period, which 7.2% higher than in the same period last year (7.8 mln people internationally, up by 18.1%, and 13.6 mln people domestically, up by 1.7%).