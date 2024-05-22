Austrian ex-top diplomat Kneissl to take part in SPIEF

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Karin Kneissl, head of the G.O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University and Austria's ex-foreign minister has told TASS about her attendance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place from June 5 to 8.

"Yes, I will be attending SPIEF in St. Petersburg," she replied, answering the relevant question.

In recent years, Austria’s ex-foreign minister has become a regular participant in major international events hosted by Russia, such as the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and Russian Energy Week (REW). Kneissl also attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as an expert on energy issues and international affairs.