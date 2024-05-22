All Russian aircraft to have Wi-Fi by 2028 — minister

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 22. /TASS/. Wi-Fi will be available on all Russian aircraft starting in 2028, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadayev has told TASS on the sidelines of the CIPR-2024 conference.

"We will launch [a satellite] constellation, I think, by 2028," said Shadayev in response to a question.

In February, the minister mentioned that the first batch of Russian communication satellites for internet use in a highly elliptical orbit will be formed and launched by 2026.

As part of the plan, 737 low-orbit communications satellites will be put into orbit by 2030.