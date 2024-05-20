SPB Exchange shares up over 3.5% on SPB Exchange

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The price of shares of the SPB Exchange rose by more than 3.5% during early Monday trading on SPB Exchange amid the announced plans of SPB Bank, which is the settlement depository of the SPB Exchange, to appeal to OFAC (the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control) on May 20 to unfreeze assets belonging to foreign clients, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. (07:00 a.m. GMT) the price of SPB Exchange’s shares was up by 3.68% at 124.1 rubles per share. By 10:20 a.m. (07:20 a.m. GMT) the shares had narrowed gains to 1.92% trading at 120 rubles per share.

The shares of the SPB Exchange were also up during early trading on the Moscow Exchange. As of 10:00 a.m. (07:00 a.m. GMT) the price of SPB Exchange’s shares was up by 2.73% at 124 rubles per share. As of 10:20 a.m. (07:20 a.m. GMT) the shares were down by 0.91% at 122.5 rubles per share.

The US Treasury Department blacklisted the settlement depository of the SPB Exchange, SPB Bank, in February 2024. In November 2023, the US put SPB Exchange, which specializes in trading in foreign securities, on the sanctions list. As a result, the exchange’s counteragents suspended cooperation with the exchange for fear of reprisal for violating the US sanctions regime.