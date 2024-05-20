Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.41% to 3,516.4 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 0.46% to 1,217.44 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:20 a.m. (07:20 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.25% at 3,510.4 points, while the RTS was up by 0.45% at 1,217.28 points.

Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.12% at 90.84 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.04% at 98.78 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.3% at 12.534 rubles.