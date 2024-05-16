Putin says Russia reliable supplier of energy to China’s growing economy

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia acts as a reliable supplier of energy to China’s growing economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. As part of his visit to China the president held separate talks with Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Qiang. Earlier Putin had a meeting with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"Energy is the key area of cooperation. Russia is a reliable supplier of energy to China’s growing economy," Putin said at a meeting with Premier of the State Council. Last year saw record levels of Russian oil and gas supplies to China reached, he added.

The countries are intensifying cooperation in industry, including cars, as well as boosting trade turnover in agriculture, Putin added. "Plans in the area of high technologies and innovations, including space, nuclear energy, have been approved and are being implemented. There are tangible results in the field of transport infrastructure construction," he said.

Russian President’s visit to China is his first foreign trip since his re-election as Russian president. Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the visit is a reciprocal move to the first official visit of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping made last year also after the election.