Moscow, China condemn sanctions imposed bypassing UN Security Council — statement

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China consider the sanctions, imposed in circumvention of the UN Security Council, shameless and discriminatory, and condemn them, the leaders of Russia and china said in a joint statement.

"The sides condemn the shameless actions, undertaken in circumvention of the UN Security Council, which violate the UN Charter and international law, which obstruct the access to justice, as well as measures that contradict the WTO rules," the statement says.

The document points out that "such restrictions obstruct the development of free trade, negatively affect global chains of production and retail."

"Russia and China decisively oppose this," the statement underscores.

Moscow and Beijing spoke in favor of a more fair and sustainable multipolar world order, "strict adherence to the UN Charter and assigned "special important to the need for further intensification of operation of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations." Moscow and Beijing intend to strengthen the coordination during review of key issues at various UN platforms.

In addition, Russian and China stated their interest in cooperation at various multilateral platforms "in the interest of promotion of common approaches and countering the politicization of operation of international structures."