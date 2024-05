MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 91.6918 rubles for May 4-6, 2024, down 36 kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was lowered by eight kopecks to 98.5602 rubles.

The official yuan rate was ticked up by two kopecks to 12.6972 rubles.