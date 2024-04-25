Total revenue of Rosatom excluding state defense order exceeds $28 bln in 2023 — CEO

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Total revenue of Rosatom excluding state defense order exceeded 2.64 trillion rubles ($28.6 bln) in 2023, with annual growth in three years averaging 34%, Chief Executive Officer of state-run corporation Alexey Likhachev said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Last year we hit record everywhere. Total revenue in the open part excluding state defense order exceeded 2.64 trillion rubles, the average annual growth of revenue in the past three years roughly stood at 34%. The situation is similar regarding revenue on foreign operations. I would particularly stress the growth of revenue on new areas, on technological sovereignty projects, which surpassed 80% per year," he said.

The sector’s investment program exceeded 1.2 trillion rubles ($13 bln) last year, CEO added. "The bulk of our investment is connected with technological sovereignty projects," he noted.