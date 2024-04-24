Bank of Russia to keep key rate at 16% on April 26 — experts

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will keep the key rate at the level of 16% per annum at its meeting on April 26, analysts polled by TASS said.

Existing preconditions do not make the rate cut more probable as compared to the meeting in March. Proinflationary risks (high consumer demand, intensive growth of the economy, lending and staff shortage) remain despite the slowdown of current inflation rates in March.

Experts believe the transition to monetary policy softening may take place from July to September, depending on macroeconomic data coming. According to different estimates, the key rate is to drop to 12-14% per annum by the end of the year.