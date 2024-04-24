International Energy Agency expects growth of Russian LNG exports

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Export supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) are to grow because of the completion of lengthy turnarounds at Sakhalin-2 and Yamal LNG projects, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its gas market report.

"Russian LNG exports are set to rise in 2024, thanks to recovery from long maintenance outages at Sakhalin-2 and Yamal LNG in 2023, and despite a highly uncertain outlook for Arctic LNG 2 train 1," IEA said.

Deliveries of Russian LNG to Europe gained 1% year on year last winter and remain highly concentrated. Belgium, France and Spain accounted for 80% of total European imports of LNG from Russia, the agency added.

On November 2, 2023, the US Department of the Treasury included the Arctic LNG 2 project into the sanction list and set January 31, 2024 as the deadline for completion of transactions with the energy project. Foreign shareholders of the project announced force majeure on their participation in it.