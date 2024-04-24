Data center deployed on ice at North Pole meets targets, developers report

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The compact RuVDS data center, launched in early April near the North Pole, successfully met the targets. The hosting provider's specialists managed to establish a direct connection with the company's own satellite to transmit data packets, the developer company told TASS.

"Our data center started work in the territory of the Barneo camp on a drifting ice floe. Unfortunately, after just a few days the ice floe cracked, and all people and equipment were evacuated. But this did not prevent us from reaching our all goals: the system, or rather its prototype, has demonstrated full it can work even in the extreme Arctic conditions, and we plan to develop this direction," RuVDS' CEO Nikita Tsaplin said.

Solutions of the kind could be useful for missions in remote parts of the planet, where it is important to have additional and at the same time accessible communication channels, he added.

According to the developer, over the entire operation of the Arctic camp, the data center transmitted data via its own RuVDS communication channel. "For that purpose, the data processing center was equipped with an antenna to communicate with the satellite, which acted as an independent re-transmitter - by redirecting the signal to the flight control center. The company's specialists have used a backup system in the form of a commercial satellite communication system, and thus we've been able to compare the accuracy of information and the efficiency of its transmission," RuVDS said.

The server equipment was dropped from an Ilyushin IL-76 onto a drifting ice floe near the North Pole on April 12. That aircraft was used also for the world's first skydiving from a height of more than 10,000 meters onto the North Pole.