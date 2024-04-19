Russian economy positively influences neighboring countries — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Impressive development indicators of the Russian economy have the positive influence on neighboring countries, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the 109th meeting of the Development Committee of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"In 2023 the Russian economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth," Overchuk said. "This impressive economic performance has beneficial effects on neighboring countries, specifically those that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States," he noted.

"Increasing fragmentation of global economy negatively impacts development. Recognizing this trend, Russia has embraced multilateralism as a cornerstone of its chairmanship in BRICS this year," Overchuk continued. Russia firmly believes in the importance of this approach and expect the World Bank Group "to maintain its role as a universal platform for dialogue and the exploration of solutions rather than succumbing to a geopolitical agenda that could further destabilize the global economy," he added.