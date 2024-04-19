Russian Cabinet expands list of perfumery, cosmetic products subjected to import duty

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian government extended the 35% customs duty for perfumery, cosmetic and home care products from unfriendly countries and added new positions and countries to the list, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

In particular, restrictions will cover toothpastes from Spain and Japan, hairsprays from Poland, and shaving preparations from Germany.

"The effect of the customs duty totaling 35%, renewed in December 203 in respected of imported perfumery, cosmetics and home care products will cover certain new positions of these products from unfriendly countries. The list of countries subjected to the measure was also expanded," the ministry said.

The list was performed in cooperation with representatives of plants and associations, the ministry noted. "It means that this measure will cover only products where manufacturers are already making analogs not worse in terms of quality and assortment," it added.