Russia to launch direct air service with dozen more countries — expert

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia could restore direct flights with a dozen more countries in the near term, Vice President of the Russian Union of Tourist Industry said at a press conference.

"About ten more destinations are being considered for the near future," Alexander Osaulenko said.

Russians could fly direct to sixty-nine destinations before the pandemic and now the number is forty-two, the expert reminded.

"Quite a large number of countries would like to restore [direct air service with Russia], and traditional ones, at that. Not merely Egypt but all of North Africa, Southeast Asian countries. However, I regret to say that at this moment, we are unable to logistically settle this issue," Osaulenko noted.