Confiscation of Central Bank’s assets by the West to violate basic principles

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Confiscation of assets of the Bank of Russia by the West will be a strong adverse signal to other central banks and the violation of basic principles, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"We believe this [the potential confiscation of assets - TASS] will be a strong negative signal to other central banks also. Essentially this is the violation of basic principle of security of central banks’ assets. The immunity of assets of central banks against enforcement measures is one of key basic principles in international law," she said.

The immunity of assets provides for stability of the system of international finance and derogation from this principle will lead to gradual undermining of the system proper and positions of reserve currencies globally, Nabiullina said. The Bank of Russia will take measures from its part to protect its lawful interests, she added.