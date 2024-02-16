Central Bank does not see yuan deficit in Russian currency market

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia does not see any yuan shortage in the domestic currency market, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"No yuan shortage, in our opinion. Indeed we have the periods of volatility in the yuan market, the demand for yuan liquidity; especially it was before the New Year in China," Nabiullina noted.

Such volatility occurred earlier in respect of the dollar and the euro, she said. The Bank of Russia has currency swaps to stabilize the situation, including yuan swaps.