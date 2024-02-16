Real wages in Russia rise by over 30% in six years — minister

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Real wages over the past six years in Russia have increased by 33.2%, Russia’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said on Friday.

"In general, over the past six years, wages in real terms, that is, excluding inflation, have increased by a third," he said.

According to data from his presentation, real wages increased by 33.2% over six years.

Kotyakov also recalled that based on the results of 11 months of 2023, the growth in real wages amounted to 7.6%.