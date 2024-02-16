Sber in talks on consortium for Moscow-St. Petersburg railroad funding

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Sber is discussing establishment of a consortium among banks, pension funds and leasing companies to finance construction of Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railroad, First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin told reporters.

"Sberbank will support construction of Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed main railroad. We are currently discussing establishment of a consortium, comprising banks, pension funds and leasing companies, with which it will be possible to realize required project financing," the banker said.

VTB and Gazprombank also told TASS earlier that they are in the process of working out parameters of participation in project financing.